Macanese pataca to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Icelandic krónas is currently 17.308 today, reflecting a 0.348% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.745% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 17.327 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 17.011 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.389% increase in value.