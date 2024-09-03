Macanese pataca to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Hong Kong dollars is currently 0.971 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.971 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.971 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.002% increase in value.