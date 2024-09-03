Macanese pataca to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0.963 today, reflecting a -0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0.964 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.962 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.058% decrease in value.