Macanese pataca to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Ghanaian cedis is currently 1.946 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.305% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 1.946 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.940 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.111% increase in value.