Macanese pataca to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Algerian dinars is currently 16.555 today, reflecting a -0.426% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.674% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 16.683 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 16.551 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.207% decrease in value.