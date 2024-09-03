Macanese pataca to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 12.487 today, reflecting a 0.313% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.296% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 12.493 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 12.327 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.263% decrease in value.