Macanese pataca to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Canadian dollars is currently 0.169 today, reflecting a 0.422% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.822% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.169 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.167 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.152% increase in value.