Macanese pataca to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.407 today, reflecting a -0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.059% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.408 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.407 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.191% increase in value.