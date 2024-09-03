Macanese pataca to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Botswanan pulas is currently 1.663 today, reflecting a 0.163% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.642% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 1.664 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.650 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.681% increase in value.