Macanese pataca to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.221 today, reflecting a 0.355% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.363% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.221 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.218 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.