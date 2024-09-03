Macanese pataca to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Angolan kwanzas is currently 114.705 today, reflecting a -0.608% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.385% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 115.580 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 114.265 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.817% increase in value.