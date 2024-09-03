Mongolian tugrik to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 6.678 today, reflecting a 0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a -0.262% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 6.771 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 6.664 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.433% decrease in value.