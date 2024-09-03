Mongolian tugrik to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Malawian kwachas is currently 0.513 today, reflecting a -0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.063% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 0.514 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.507 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.394% increase in value.