Malawian kwacha to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Mongolian tugriks is currently 1.950 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.056% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 1.972 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.945 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.375% decrease in value.