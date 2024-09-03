Mongolian tugrik to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Malagasy ariaries is currently 1.347 today, reflecting a 0.234% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.212% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 1.352 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.343 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.327% increase in value.