Malagasy ariary to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Mongolian tugriks is currently 0.742 today, reflecting a -0.272% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.337% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 0.745 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.740 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.327% decrease in value.