Macedonian denar to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to CFA francs beac is currently 10.665 today, reflecting a 0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.192% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 10.738 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 10.642 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.604% decrease in value.