Macedonian denar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 226.914 today, reflecting a -0.222% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.154% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 230.064 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 226.684 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.564% decrease in value.