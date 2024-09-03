Macedonian denar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Ugandan shillings is currently 66.917 today, reflecting a -0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.723% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 67.488 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 66.799 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.589% decrease in value.