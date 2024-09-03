Macedonian denar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 48.783 today, reflecting a -0.317% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.806% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 49.180 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 48.658 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.455% decrease in value.