Macedonian denar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.121 today, reflecting a -0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.291% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.123 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.121 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.586% decrease in value.