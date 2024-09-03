Macedonian denar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.041 today, reflecting a -2.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.059% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.042 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.041 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.923% decrease in value.