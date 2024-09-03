Macedonian denar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.520 today, reflecting a -0.205% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.913% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.525 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.518 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.523% increase in value.