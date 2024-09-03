Macedonian denar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Rwandan francs is currently 24.013 today, reflecting a 0.100% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.718% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 24.235 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 23.945 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.090% increase in value.