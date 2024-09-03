Macedonian denar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Serbian dinars is currently 1.903 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.181% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.915 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.899 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.601% decrease in value.