Macedonian denar to Pakistani rupees Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Macedonian denar to Pakistani rupees history summary. This is the Macedonian denar (MKD) to Pakistani rupees (PKR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MKD and PKR historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MKD to PKR conversion chart
1 MKD = 5.00953 PKR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Macedonian denar to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Pakistani rupees is currently 5.010 today, reflecting a -0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.113% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 5.066 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 5.005 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.616% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Macedonian denars to Pakistani rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.