Macedonian denar to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.068 today, reflecting a 0.423% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.074% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.068 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.067 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.631% decrease in value.