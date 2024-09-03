Macedonian denar to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Mozambican meticals is currently 1.146 today, reflecting a -0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.131% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 1.159 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.143 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.646% decrease in value.