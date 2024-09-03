Macedonian denar to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Malawian kwachas is currently 31.114 today, reflecting a -0.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.170% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 31.483 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 30.814 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.282% increase in value.