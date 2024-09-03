Macedonian denar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 81.689 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.019% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 82.672 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 81.414 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.267% decrease in value.