Macedonian denar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Laotian kips is currently 396.534 today, reflecting a -0.249% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.200% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 401.439 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 396.217 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.492% decrease in value.