Macedonian denar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 8.667 today, reflecting a -0.169% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.631% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 8.743 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 8.657 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.608% decrease in value.