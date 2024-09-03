Macedonian denar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Comorian francs is currently 8.000 today, reflecting a 0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.186% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 8.053 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 7.981 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.603% decrease in value.