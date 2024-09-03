Macedonian denar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Cambodian riels is currently 73.145 today, reflecting a -0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 73.902 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 73.032 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.611% decrease in value.