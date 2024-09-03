Macedonian denar to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Kyrgystani soms is currently 1.530 today, reflecting a -0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 1.547 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.527 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.658% decrease in value.