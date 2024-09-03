Macedonian denar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Japanese yen is currently 2.618 today, reflecting a -0.931% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.084% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 2.647 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.606 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.544% increase in value.