Macedonian denar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Icelandic krónas is currently 2.496 today, reflecting a 0.180% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.549% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 2.503 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2.481 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.608% decrease in value.