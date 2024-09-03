Macedonian denar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Indian rupees is currently 1.507 today, reflecting a -0.164% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.062% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.524 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.506 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.601% decrease in value.