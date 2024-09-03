Macedonian denar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Haitian gourdes is currently 2.353 today, reflecting a -0.573% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.374% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 2.386 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.351 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.940% decrease in value.