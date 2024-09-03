Macedonian denar to Croatian kunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Croatian kunas is currently 0.126 today, reflecting a -0.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Croatian kunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.127 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.126 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.