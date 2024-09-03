Macedonian denar to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Guyanaese dollars is currently 3.753 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.794 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 3.739 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.520% decrease in value.