Macedonian denar to British pounds sterling Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Macedonian denar to British pounds sterling history summary. This is the Macedonian denar (MKD) to British pounds sterling (GBP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MKD and GBP historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
MKD to GBP conversion chart
1 MKD = 0.01370 GBP
Macedonian denar to British pounds sterling exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to British pounds sterling is currently 0.014 today, reflecting a 0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.041% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0.014 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.014 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.555% decrease in value.
