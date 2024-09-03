Macedonian denar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Djiboutian francs is currently 3.191 today, reflecting a -0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.146% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 3.229 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 3.187 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.673% decrease in value.