Macedonian denar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Czech korunas is currently 0.408 today, reflecting a 0.350% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.579% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.410 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.406 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.660% decrease in value.