Macedonian denar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 9.282 today, reflecting a -0.695% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.433% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 9.530 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 9.274 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.068% decrease in value.