Macedonian denar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.240 today, reflecting a -0.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.510% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.241 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.238 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.813% decrease in value.