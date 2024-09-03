Macedonian denar to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Brunei dollars is currently 0.023 today, reflecting a -0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.558% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.024 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.023 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.577% decrease in value.