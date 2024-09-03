Moldovan leu to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Zambian kwacha is currently 1.514 today, reflecting a -0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 1.930% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 1.517 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.477 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.104% decrease in value.