Moldovan leu to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to CFA francs beac is currently 34.194 today, reflecting a -0.285% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 1.533% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 34.337 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 33.552 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.153% decrease in value.