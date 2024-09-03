Moldovan leu to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Tanzanian shillings is currently 156.301 today, reflecting a -0.692% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.494% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 157.390 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 153.700 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 1.129% increase in value.